A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Donald Perkins, an 86 year old white male, 6 feet tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue shirt over a white long-sleeved long john shirt and navy blue sweatpants, and driving a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana plate 615TJQ.

Donald is missing from Bloomington, Indiana which is 50 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donald Perkins, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.