Silver Alert issued for missing 86 year old from Hebron

HEBRON, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 86-year-old man from Hebron.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Zachariah Wayne Lee.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 176 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve button up blue dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, no shoes and a tan winter coat with a thick neck collar.

Zachariah is missing from Hebron, Indiana which is 135 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zachariah Wayne Lee, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170 or 911.