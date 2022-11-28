ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garvin Roberson, described by police as a 70-year-old Black male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Roberson was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes, driving a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.

Garvin is missing from Elkhart, which is 15 miles east of South Bend. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Garvin Roberson, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.