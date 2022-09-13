CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, described by police as a 19-year-old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The alert said Bass is missing from Indianapolis, and was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Chloe Bass, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.