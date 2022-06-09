A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Zeviah Harwell, a 16 year old white male, 6 foot tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts.

Zeviah is missing from Monrovia, Indiana which is 24 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, June 9, 2022 11:52 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Zeviah Harwell, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.