Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old last seen Friday afternoon

The Starke County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Cameron Ludwig, a 15 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 120 pounds, red hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black lettering, blue jeans, and work boots.

Cameron is missing from Walkerton, Indiana which is 140 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 3:30 pm. Cameron is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information on Cameron Ludwig, contact the Starke County Sheriff’s Department at 574-772-3771 or 911.