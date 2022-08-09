HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Shane Hommel

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane Hommel, a 13-year-old white male, 5 feet tall, 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Monday at 4:49 p.m. wearing a red shirt with a graphic that says American Boy, blue shorts and black tennis shoes, and may be riding a red bicycle.

Shane is missing from Avon, which is 11 miles west of downtown Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shane Hommel, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.