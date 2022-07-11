MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Freddie Brooks, described by police as an 83-year-old Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon shirt, khaki pants and pink slippers.

Brooks is missing from Mishawaka, which is 153 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen Monday at 2:05 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Freddie Brooks, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1684 or 911.