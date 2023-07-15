MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide silver alert has been issued for Toby Matthews Sanders, a 24-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Middletown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sanders who was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts and driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with Indiana license plate YJJ564.

Sanders was last seen Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Toby Matthew Sanders, contact the Middletown Police Department 24/7 at 765-354-2281 or 911.