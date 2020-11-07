Silver Alert issued for Martinsville man

Sitching was last seen on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate D125GC.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 96-year-old man from Martinsville, Indiana.

Victor Sichting is white, stands just over six feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sichting, contact the Morgan County Sherriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.