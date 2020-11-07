Silver Alert issued for Martinsville man

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Silver Alert

Sitching was last seen on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate D125GC.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 96-year-old man from Martinsville, Indiana.

Victor Sichting is white, stands just over six feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes.

Sitching was last seen on Friday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate D125GC.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Sichting, contact the Morgan County Sherriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss