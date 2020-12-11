Silver Alert issued for Martin County man

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Walter Batman, 84. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Batman is described as:

White, male

5 feet 11 inches

216 pounds

Brown hair with blue eyes

Last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and blue jeans

Driving a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with a Indiana plate of BFD273

Walter is missing from Shoals, Indiana which is 97 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on Walter Batman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Department at 812-247-3726 or 911.