Silver Alert issued for Martin County man

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Walter Batman, 84. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Batman is described as:

  • White, male
  • 5 feet 11 inches
  • 216 pounds
  • Brown hair with blue eyes
  • Last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and blue jeans
  • Driving a red 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with a Indiana plate of BFD273

Walter is missing from Shoals, Indiana which is 97 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. 

Anyone with information on Walter Batman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Department at 812-247-3726 or 911.

