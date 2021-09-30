Silver Alert issued for man missing from Zionsville

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron Auxier, a 33-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a black 2021 GMC Sierra truck with an Indiana plate of TK2010CI.

Aaron is missing from Zionsville, Indiana which is 17 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Aaron Auxier, contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765-482-1412 or 911.