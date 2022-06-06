A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Frye, a 38-year-old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.

Jeffrey is missing from Vincennes, Indiana which is 126 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, June 3rd, 2022, at 2:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffrey Frye, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-1502 or 911.