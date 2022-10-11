MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Duane Parker, described as a 69-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Parker was last seen Monday at 4 p.m. wearing a Navy Veteran baseball hat, black t-shirt, and jeans. He was driving a light green 2008 Mercury Sable with Indiana license plate 709DYF.

Duane is missing from Monrovia, which is 24 miles miles southwest of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Duane Parker, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.