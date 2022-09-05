A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Charles Adkins, a 69-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 176 pounds, grey hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Charles is missing from Danville, Indiana which is 21 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, September 5th at 7:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Charles Adkins, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-745-4052 or 911.