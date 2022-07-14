A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Stephen Glaser, a 71-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, white hair with blue eyes.

Stephen is missing from Evansville, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, July 12th at 10:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Stephen Glaser, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.