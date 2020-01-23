Silver Alert issued for man missing from Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Elkhart.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Blaine E. Kurtz, a 60 year old white man, six feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair with brown eyes. Blaine was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and jeans.

Blaine was last seen on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Blaine E. Kurtz, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.