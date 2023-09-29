EATON, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Eaton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 25-year-old Noah Elliott. He’s 6 feet 1 inches tall, 274 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Elliott was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt with black cuffs, dark green joggers, and black Timberline boots. He has a tattoo of a rose with thorns on his left forearm. He was driving a black 2014 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 425RBH.

Noah was last seen in Eaton on Tuesday, September 26th, at 9:30 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Noah Elliott, contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or call 911.