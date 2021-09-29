Silver Alert issued for man missing from Avon

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Depasquale, a 58-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 204 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt and sweatpants.

Michael is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 15 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Depasquale, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.