LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rosenaika Cauratt, a 3-year-old girl who is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a zebra print hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots, and is possibly in the company of an unidentified black man between 40 to 50 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall, with no clothing description provided.

Rosenaika was last seen on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 12:25 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rosenaika Cauratt, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.