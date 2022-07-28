LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 19-year-old Nicodemus Smith. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Nicodemus Smith

Smith is six feet and one inch tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration BUP928.

Smith is missing from Logansport, which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.

If you have any information on Smith, contact the Logansport Police Department at (574) 722-6060 or 911.