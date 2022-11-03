LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WANE) The Logansport Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Blanca Xona-Vasquez, a 14 year old female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 98 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black Los Angles T-shirt, a heart/butterfly necklace and ripped blue jeans.

Blanca is missing from Logansport, Indiana which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:45 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Blanca Xona-Vasquez, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.