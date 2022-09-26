LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Lauren Schmidt, who was last seen Sept. 22 at 4:00 p.m. in Mill Creek, Indiana.

Schmidt is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown and blond hair with blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

She is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office at 219-326-7700 or call 911.