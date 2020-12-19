Silver Alert issued for Kokomo teen

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of Szander Wheeler, 13. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Wheeler is described as:

White, male

5 feet 8 inches

175 pounds

Green hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes

Szander is missing from Kokomo, Indiana which is 61 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Thursday at 6:43 p.m.



If you have any information on Szander Wheeler, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7199 or 911.