Silver Alert issued for Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Elmer R. Byers, 87, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Byers is described as:

White, male

5 feet 7 inches tall

175 pounds

Gray hair with blue eyes

Last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, blue coat, gray sweatshirt, and navy blue sweatpants

Byers is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate D144AJ.

Byers is missing from Kokomo, Indiana which is 58 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday at 1:35 pm.

Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-459-5106 or 911