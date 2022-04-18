ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert issued for a missing baby from South Bend has been called off.
It was Monday when Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Messiah Morales, a 5-month-old boy last seen April 12. Police said the child was was last seen with his mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, in a silver BMW SUV.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, state police canceled the Silver Alert. No other information was released.