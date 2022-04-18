ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert issued for a missing baby from South Bend has been called off.

It was Monday when Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for Messiah Morales, a 5-month-old boy last seen April 12. Police said the child was was last seen with his mother, 27-year-old Alexis Morales, in a silver BMW SUV.

Messiah Morales

Alexis Morales

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, state police canceled the Silver Alert. No other information was released.