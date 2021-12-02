Silver Alert issued for Indianapolis man

Henderson was last seen on Wednesday, December 1 at 2 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police issued a silver alert for a missing 63-year-old man.

He’s identified as Abu Henderson, described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Henderson was last seen on Wednesday, December 1 at 2 p.m., wearing a blue striped shirt, black jacket and blue jeans, and driving a maroon 2004 Ford F150 Indiana License TK356NXQ.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Abu Henderson, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or 911.