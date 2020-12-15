Silver Alert issued for Indianapolis girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of Ruby Rashaw, 12. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Rashaw is described as:

Black, female

5 feet 6 inches tall

130 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a red Nike jacket, blue jeans and red and white Jordan tennis shoes

She was last seen in an orange pickup truck with dark tinted windows, but the make, model, and plate information are unknown. The truck is believed to be occupied by two unidentified black men and one unidentified white man.

Rashaw is missing from Indianapolis, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday at 11:25 a.m.

If you have any information on Ruby Rashaw, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.