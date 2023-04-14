ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Katelyn Neil Davis, a 29-year-old woman described by police as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police believe Davis could be driving a beige 2008 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate ZVY411.

Davis is missing from Elwood, which is 47 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis. She was last seen Friday at 6:56 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

If you have any information on Katelyn Neil Davis, contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.