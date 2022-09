MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The McCordsville Police Department (MPD) is investigating the disappearance of 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen at 4:24 p.m. Friday.

Hurd is 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and is balding with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Hurd is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Anyone with information should contact the MPD at 317-477-4400 or call 911.