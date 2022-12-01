UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of Dec. 1 at 10:32 p.m. For more information, please contact the Shelbyville Police Department.

(WANE) — The Shelbyville Police Department (SPD) is investigating the disappearance of 69-year-old William Larson, who was last seen Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Shelbyville.

Larson is 6 feet tall, weighs 198 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans while driving a 2018 Ford Fusion with an Indiana license plate labeled 151ADS.

Larson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should contact the SPD at 317-392-5108 or call 911.