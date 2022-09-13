KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Dwight Hood, described by police as a 71-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a long mustache.

Police said Hood was last seen Friday at 6 p.m. wearing a blue button-down shirt. He is missing from Knightstown, which is 38 miles east of Indianapolis.

Hood is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dwight Hood, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.