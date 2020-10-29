Silver Alert issued for Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide silver alert has been issued for the disappearance of Joseph Lach, 80. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Photo courtesy of the ISP

Lach is described as:

White, male

5 feet 11 inches t

178 pounds

White hair with blue eyes,

Last seen wearing a United States Air Force Veteran hat, light blue jacket and khaki pants

Lach is believed to be driving a bronze 1994 Ford F150 truck with a camper shell with Indiana license plate FL412B.

Lach is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 27 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

If you have any information on Joseph Lach, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.