Silver Alert issued for Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide silver alert has been issued for the disappearance of Joseph Lach, 80. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Lach is described as:
- White, male
- 5 feet 11 inches t
- 178 pounds
- White hair with blue eyes,
- Last seen wearing a United States Air Force Veteran hat, light blue jacket and khaki pants
Lach is believed to be driving a bronze 1994 Ford F150 truck with a camper shell with Indiana license plate FL412B.
Lach is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 27 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
If you have any information on Joseph Lach, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.