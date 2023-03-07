UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled as of 6:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) is investigating the disappearance of 74-year-old Darrell Meador, who was last seen March 7, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Avon, Indiana.

Meador is 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black, red and white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans while driving an orange 2015 Fort Escape with an Indiana license plate labeled D187FC.

Meador is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Meador’s disappearance should contact the HSCD at 317-839-8700 or call 911.