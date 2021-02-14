Silver Alert issued for Greenwood woman

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert is declared for a missing Greenwood woman.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kristina Potts, a 26 year old white female.

Potts stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a fleece jacket, pink shirt, gray pants, and leopard print shoes.

Potts was last seen in Greenwood on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kristina Potts, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.