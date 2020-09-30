Silver Alert issued for Greenfield woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 87-year-old Greenfield woman.

The Greenfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dorothy Rogers.

White, female

5 feet 4 inches tall

157 pounds

Grey hair

Blue eyes

Rogers was last seen wearing a jean jacket and capri pants. She is driving a black 2018 Buick Regal with Indiana plate D898ZK.

Rogers is missing from Greenfield, Indiana which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Tuesday at 11p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rogers’ location, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.