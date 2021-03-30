Silver Alert issued for Gary teen

GARY, Ind. (WANE) The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kenedie McNair, a 15-year-old Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes. She is believed to accompanied by her father, Carl Banks, a 36-year-old black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 308 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. and driving a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.

Kenedie is missing from Gary, Indiana which is 152 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 4:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Kenedie McNair contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.