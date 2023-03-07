FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department (FCSD) is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Emily Barger, who was last seen Monday, March 6, at 1:00 a.m. in Georgetown, Indiana.

Barger is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and has blond hair with blue eyes.

Authorities were not able to describe what Barger had last been seen wearing.

Barger is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information regarding Barger’s whereabouts should contact the FCSD at 812-948-5400 or call 911.