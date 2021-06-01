Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for the disappearance of a 63-year-old Elkhart woman.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Gale York. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

York is desribed as:

White, female

5 feet 6 inches tall

153 pounds

Blonde hair with blue eyes

Last seen wearing a pink cardigan and shorts

York is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 11 a.m.

If you have any information on Gale York, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.