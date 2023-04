The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Roger Ray, 69, a white male, 6 feet tall, 300 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes.

Roger is missing from Elkhart, Indiana and was last seen on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 1:35 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Roger Ray, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175.