Silver Alert issued for Elkhart girl

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kyliemay Adkins, 12. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Adkins is described as:
- White, female
- 5 feet 7 inches tall
- 160 pounds
- Strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes
- Last seen wearing a maroon jacket, teal shirt, blue jeans and carrying a grey backpack.
Adkins is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 154 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.