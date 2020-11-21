Silver Alert issued for Elkhart girl

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kyliemay Adkins, 12. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Photo courtesy of the Elkhart Police Department

Adkins is described as:

White, female

5 feet 7 inches tall

160 pounds

Strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes

Last seen wearing a maroon jacket, teal shirt, blue jeans and carrying a grey backpack.

Adkins is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 154 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.