ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn, a 12 year old white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Aleeyah is missing from Middlebury, Indiana which is 160 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on February 10, 2023 at 9:54 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Aleeyah Cockburn, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.