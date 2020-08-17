Silver Alert issued for Decatur County teen, believed to be in extreme danger

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department announced they are investigating the disappearance of Shaelie Lynn Stephens.

Stephens is missing from Greensburg, Indiana and was last seen on Aug. 17 at 1:01 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical attention, according the the alert.

15-years-old white female

5 feet 6 inches tall

115 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a red hoodie and ripped jeans

Officers believe she may be in the company of two white males in their late teens or early 20’s. The pair is possibly in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

Anyone with information on Shaelie Lynn Stephens is asked to contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.