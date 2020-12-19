Silver Alert issued for Dearborn Co. man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of Tommy Menke, 70. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Menke is described as:

White, male

6 feet tall

200 pounds

Gray hair and brown eyes

Last seen wearing a dark red jacket and jeans, and driving a gray 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with Indiana license plate VVC315.

Menke is missing from Lawrenceburg, Indiana which is 96 miles southeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Friday, at 12:30 a.m.

If you have any information on Tommy Menke, contact the Dearborn County Sherriff’s Department at 812-537-3431 or 911.