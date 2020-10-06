Silver Alert issued for Danville teen

DANVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Photo courtesy of the Danville Police Department

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Na’taija Stedge, 13.

She is described as:

Black, female

5 feet 6 inches tall

130 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with pink lettering and blue jeans

Stedge was last seen on Sunday at 11:40 p.m. in Danville, which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-9700 or 911.