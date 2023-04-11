(WANE) — The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Damon Fitzgerald, who was last seen at 1:43 p.m. on April 11 in Crown Point.

Fitzgerald is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes.

Fitzgerald is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Fitzgerald’s disappearance should contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131 or call 911.