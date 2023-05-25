CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The Connersville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Roger Mills, who was last seen on Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. in Connersville.

Mills is listed as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and bald with blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a tan 2002 Dodge Dakota with an Indiana license plate labeled ADF723, but police do not know what clothes he was last wearing.

Authorities said Mills is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance should contact the Connersville Police Department at 765-825-2111 or call 911.