Silver Alert issued for Columbus man

Photo of Cameron Dwayne Reed. Police issued a Silver Alert for him on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cameron Dwayne Reed, a 56-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, grayish white hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a stocking cap, black and red checkered jacket and has a tattoo of a bird on his right forearm.

Reed is missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cameron Dwayne Reed, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.