CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford, who was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4:30 p.m. driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license place labeled SUO805.

Hufford is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds and has white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Hufford is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Hufford should contact the CPD at 317-773-1300 or call 911.