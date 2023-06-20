CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) — The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Andrew Prather Jr., who was last seen in Carmel at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Prather is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has white hair with brown eyes.

Authorities said Prather was last seen wearing a brown shirt, gray cargo shorts and white tennis shoes.

Prather was last seen driving a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade with an Indiana license plate labeled 29J8.

Authorities believe Prather may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Prather’s disappearance should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or call 911.